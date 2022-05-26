Mayor Turner speaks on Uvalde, NRA Convention in Houston

During a recent city council meeting, Mayor Sylvester Turner extended the City of Houston’s condolences to the families of the 19 children and two teachers killed during the horrific May 24 shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas

“How many more children must lose their lives from senseless gun violence? The answer to what happened in Uvalde is not to put more guns in our teachers’ hands,” said the mayor in his remarks.

Mayor Turner also responded to questions about why the City cannot cancel the National Rifle Association (NRA) Convention scheduled to take place in Houston on May 27 -29, 2022, at the George R. Brown Convention Center, a property operated by the Houston First Corporation.

“Canceling the convention would leave the City subject to a number of legal issues. The greater question is why are elected officials speaking there, and what message does that send. You can’t pray and send condolences on one day and go and champion guns on the next,” Mayor Turner said during his remarks.

According to the NRA public agenda, Texas Governor Greg Abbott, U.S. Senator Ted Cruz, and former President Trump are scheduled to speak to NRA attendees during the three-day conference.