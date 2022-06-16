Houston will celebrate Make Music Day by hosting several citywide music events on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Make Music Day (MMD) is a day of music where communities come together in celebration of music and the countless benefits that making music brings.



Mayor Sylvester Turner and the Consul General of France Valérie Baraban will kick-off Make Music Day in Houston by hosting a celebration on the steps of City Hall on Tuesday, June 21st at 11 a.m. The celebration will include a performance from Bayou City Funk and DJ G-Funk.



The following are featured events for this year’s Make Music Day in Houston:

Make Music on the Lake: The Consulate General of France in Houston will host international performances at Memorial Park, Clay Family Eastern Glades & Hines Lake. Other local consulates will also host their own events.

The Consulate General of France in Houston will host international performances at Memorial Park, Clay Family Eastern Glades & Hines Lake. Other local consulates will also host their own events. Rothko Chapel: Kaminari Taiko, a Japanese drumming ensemble, marks the end of the longest day of the year with an evening performance on the Plaza of Rothko Chapel (1409 Sul Ross Street), one of Houston’s most revered space for personal contemplation, interfaith dialogue and action for human rights.

Kaminari Taiko, a Japanese drumming ensemble, marks the end of the longest day of the year with an evening performance on the Plaza of Rothko Chapel (1409 Sul Ross Street), one of Houston’s most revered space for personal contemplation, interfaith dialogue and action for human rights. SITE Gallery: Nameless Sound Ensemble creates a one-night-only concert with an orchestra stationed throughout the Gallery. The concert features an original score for improvisation, specifically suited to the site located in former grain towers at The Silos at Sawyer Yards (2101 Winter Street). Attendees are invited to walk through the space to experience the acoustics (and the artists performing) from various perspectives.

Nameless Sound Ensemble creates a one-night-only concert with an orchestra stationed throughout the Gallery. The concert features an original score for improvisation, specifically suited to the site located in former grain towers at The Silos at Sawyer Yards (2101 Winter Street). Attendees are invited to walk through the space to experience the acoustics (and the artists performing) from various perspectives. Bagby Park in Midtown: The iconic Midtown sign located at Bagby Park (415 Gray Street) will be wrapped with a design by local artist Melissa Aytenfisu in honor of the national Juneteenth holiday. Musicians perform in front of the sign, a backdrop that serves as reminder of the pursuit of freedom as we conclude a celebration of deep cultural heritage in Texas.

The iconic Midtown sign located at Bagby Park (415 Gray Street) will be wrapped with a design by local artist Melissa Aytenfisu in honor of the national Juneteenth holiday. Musicians perform in front of the sign, a backdrop that serves as reminder of the pursuit of freedom as we conclude a celebration of deep cultural heritage in Texas. Flowerpot Music: Houstonians are invited to perform using an unlikely but beautiful instrument: the flowerpot. Appropriate for musicians and non-musicians alike will gather to create soundscapes at Mandell Park (1501 Richmond Ave), 6:30pm.

For more information about MMD and for a full schedule of citywide events on June 21st, please visit MakeMusicDay.org/Houston. All events are free and open to the public.