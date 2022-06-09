Mayor's Office of Veteran & Military Affairs to celebrate women vets

The City of Houston’s Mayor’s Office of Veteran and Military Affairs (MOVMA), in partnership with the Military Women’s Memorial, Buffalo Soldiers National Museum and Centurion Military Alliance, invites the public to the unveiling of a special exhibit titled the “Color of Freedom: Honoring the Diversity of America’s Servicewomen.”

The unveiling will be held on Friday, June 10, 2022 from 6:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at the Buffalo Soldiers National Museum located at 3816 Caroline Street, Houston, Texas 77004. This exbibit is free and will be open to the public until July 15, 2022.

The traveling exhibition was created by the Military Women’s Memorial with the goal of shedding light on the sacrifices and contributions of a selection of minority women who served in or alongside the U. S. Military throughout history. The interactive display at the Buffalo Soldiers National Museum in Houston will include the stories of twenty-one servicewomen of color and will bring to light the impact these women made while serving in various branches of the United States Armed Forces.

In honor of Women Veterans Day, MOVMA, in partnership with VA Medical Center’s Houston Women’s Program, Wounded Warrior Project, Camp Shield and American Legion, will also be hosting the 6th Annual Women Veteran Empowerment Expo on Sunday, June 12, 2022 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Buffalo Soldiers National Museum. The Expo is free and welcomes all female veterans.

June 12, 2022 also marks the 74th anniversary of the Women Armed Services Integration Act which was signed by President Harry S. Truman, allowing women to be a permanent part of our nation’s armed forces. This year also marks the 5th anniversary of the signing of Texas State Senate Bill 805, which created Texas Women Veterans Day.