Mega Photo Gallery: TSU’s inaugural President’s Tiger Ball

It was a huge weekend for Texas Southern University, aka, T-S-You Know! The TSU Board of Regents, TSU Foundation Board Trustees and President Lesia L. Crumpton-Young joined forces to put on the inaugural “President’s Tiger Ball,” an event created for “supporting scholarships and transformation” at the Third Ward-based HBCU.

See photos (below) by Defender photographer extraordinaire, Jimmie Aggison

Held at the George R. Brown Convention Center, the “President’s Tiger Ball” was advertised as “an evening of entertainment, inspiration and fundraising” for the benefit of TSU students. And the night did not disappoint. Event sponsors and attendees reveled in the fact that investing in the event, they were directly supporting TSU’s efforts to provide its students with a quality education and vibrant student experience, and assist them in becoming successful and productive leaders within local, nationally and globally.

There were too many highlight moments to list them all, but suffice it to say, no one who was in the GRB will forget the event’s “Parade of Partners,” led in by what some call the greatest marching band in the known universe—the TSU Ocean of Soul!

