National College Resources Foundation hosts Virtual Texas Black College Expo

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Texas Black College Expo will be hosted LIVE virtually on Friday, November 13, 2020 from 3 pm – 7 pm CST. U.S. House of Representatives, Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee welcomes The Virtual Texas Black College Expo, an ONLINE Experience for students to gain access to colleges, highlighting HBCUs and other educational programs.

The Texas Black College Expo is an opportunity for students to get ACCEPTED on the spot, get their college application FEES waived, and receive SCHOLARSHIPS. This event will help high school seniors and college transfer students looking to transfer to a four-year college.

“The Black College Expo and Dr. Theresa Price provide unique opportunities for students to connect with amazing HBCUs and helps them earn scholarships to attend and graduate from HBCUs like Texas Southern University. We are grateful for our partnership with the Black College Expo and look forward to representing on Friday,” remarked Brian Armstrong, executive director of Outreach Services at Texas Southern University.

In addition to getting connected to college recruiters, students will have access to informative seminars and workshops which include but are not limited to “How to Prepare for College” presented by College Prep 365, “411 for Student-Athletes during & Post COVID” and YoYo Teaches: “How to Get A’s in English.”

The Texas Black College Expo is open to students, educators and parents of all backgrounds. To register please visit https://hopin.to/events/black-college-expo-texas-virtual-experience.

Black College Expo™ (BCE) is a trademark program of the National College Resources Foundation (NCRF), a 501c3 non-profit organization that functions daily as a full-service student outreach program in various schools. BCE was founded in 1999 by Dr. Theresa Price as a vital link between minorities and college admissions. NCRF’s mission is to curtail the high school dropout rate and increase degree and/or certificate enrollment among underserved students.