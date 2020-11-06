New African American political faces

History was made in Harris and Ft. Bend counties this election season, with record numbers of voters making their way to the polls. Harris County voters cast 1.65 million votes in the 2020 election, putting the county at 67 percent turnout, according to Harris County Clerk Chris Hollins. In Ft. Bend County, 70% of voters turned out. Here are some of the new faces.
Prairie View and Texas City elect first Black mayor
Brian Rowland, Mayor-elect, Prairie View
Dedrick Johnson, Mayor-elect, Texas City
Notable New Faces in Harris and Ft. Bend Counties
Christian Menefee, Harris County Attorney
Teneshia Hudspeth, Harris County Clerk
Bridget Lawson Smith, Ft. Bend County Attorney
Eric Fagan, Ft Bend County Sheriff