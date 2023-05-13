More than 39,000 TX student loan borrowers receive Public Service Loan Forgiveness

The U.S. Department of Education has approved nearly 616,000 borrowers nationwide for approximately $42 billion in Public Service Loan Forgiveness since October 2021. PSLF covers public employees — such as teachers, firefighters, and members of law enforcement, as well as those who work for a non-profit organization — in a variety of fields by forgiving the remaining federal student loan balance for those who make the required 120 qualifying monthly payments. Between October 2021 and May 2023, the Department has approved more than 39,000 borrowers in Texas for more than $2.6 billion in loan forgiveness under temporary changes the Biden-Harris Administration made to the PSLF program. That’s nearly $68,000 per borrower! While hundreds of thousands of Texas borrowers already have benefited from PSLF, more will benefit as the program continues.

I-45 rebuild in Harris County expected to start in 2024 and end in 2042

Interstate 45 is being widened and rerouted near and north of Downtown Houston, partly in an attempt to reduce traffic congestion on one of the city’s most heavily traveled highways. But before the controversial infrastructure project is complete, downtown visitors can expect decades of construction that could potentially make current traffic conditions even worse. The Texas Department of Transportation, in a presentation last week to the Houston-Galveston Area Council’s Transportation Policy Council, said construction is expected to start next year and last until 2042 for its North Houston Highway Improvement Project. The $9.7 billion plan calls for reconstructing and rerouting I-45 from the west side of downtown to the east, aligning it with Interstates 10 and 69, while also widening the freeway between downtown and Beltway 8 to the north.

Pappas moving out of Hobby Airport after judge again denies temporary restraining order

A request for a temporary restraining order by Pappas Resturants has been denied for a second time, and now Pappas is moving out of Hobby Airport. Houston-based Pappas and the concessionaire group it leads, 4 Families of Hobby, have been fighting to continue operating at the South Houston airport since March, when the city awarded a 10-year, $470 million contract to a joint venture group led by a U.S. subsidiary of Spain-based Areas. The city has asked the Pappas-led group, which began operating concessions at Hobby in 2003, to vacate by May 11. City officials say the procurement process was fair and equitable and maximized benefits to the residents of Houston and its visitors.