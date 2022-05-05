Nominate a community hero for Comcast Agents of Change Award

Comcast is looking to shine the spotlight on five individuals who are making a difference in bridging the digital divide, promoting diversity and inclusion and/or working to save our environment. Their vehicle? The Comcast Agents of Change Awards.

The Comcast Agents of Change Awards will honor and recognize five outstanding community volunteers from across the greater Houston area who are engaged in providing transformative change through volunteerism, mentorship, advocacy, and civic engagement focused on 1) Digital Equity, 2) Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and 3) Environmental Sustainability.

“We know there are many unsung heroes among us who dedicate their time to serving others and making our community a better place to live, work and play,” said Ralph Martinez, Comcast regional senior vice president. “These local humanitarians deserve to be recognized, along with non-profit organizations whose missions align with Comcast’s commitment to help uplift our communities. That’s what Comcast’s Agents of Change awards are all about.

Each gent of Change will be celebrated during the fall of 2022 through a media campaign. Each award recipient will be honored with a $5.,000 donation n their name to a nonprofit organization of their choice; a featured video highlighting their civic service, with those vignette videos airing on KPRC-TV and via Comcast’s social media platforms; and a 2022 Agent of Change award celebration box.

“We are looking to honor the best of the best; the change-makers of today who will brighten tomorrow,” said Toni Beck, Comcast vice president of external affairs. “For more than a decade, we have honored incredible Houston-area citizens and their positive impact in our communities through various awards programs. The Agents of Change awards bring all or previous efforts under one roof and acknowledges volunteers from all segments of the population for their meaningful work.”

The 2022 Agents of Change judges have a history of being change agents themselves. These include Dr. Ruth J. Simmons, Prairie View A&M University president; Khambrel Marshall, KPRC-2; Dr. LaTonya M. Goffney, Aldine ISD; Kevin Hattery, Boys and Girls Clubs; Claudia Aguirre, BakerRipley; Paul Gor, Asian Chamber of Commerce; and Lauren Levicki Courville, Dress for Success Houston.

Nominations close June 2. To nominate someone, go to: https://houston.comcast.com/2022/05/02/nominations-now-open-2022-comcast-agents-of-change-awards/