The parents of a Hightower High School senior say they are heartbroken after their teenage son was reportedly hit and killed by a drunk driver in Missouri City last week.

Carl Spivey III was an 18-year-old graduating senior who, his parents say, had high hopes for the future.

Father, Carl Spivey II, said the incident happened around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, March 12 on Lake Olympia Parkway.

“It was a huge blow. It hurt. Total disbelief, shock,” his father said. “My body went numb. Couldn’t believe it. Still don’t want to believe it, still hoping it’s not true.”

Carl Spivey III Credit: Photo courtesy, The Spivey family)

Carl played both basketball and football for his school.

“He touched a lot of people at a young age,” the teen’s mother, Tatiana Murphy, added.

Carl’s father says police told them an intoxicated woman was behind the wheel of the car responsible for their son’s death. Officials also reported finding a minor, along with alcoholic beverages in the vehicle following the incident, according to the family.

Court documents show that Ashley Maslak has been charged with Carl’s murder.

Maslak is expected to appear in court April 25.

Funeral services for the beloved teen will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. at the Word of Restoration International Church located at 7620 FM 521 Road in Rosharon.