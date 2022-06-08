Photo Gallery: 'Justice on Trial' comes to Houston

Willowridge High School recently played host to the off-Broadway production, “Justice on Trial, a play produced by Chad Lawson Cooper and The Five Heartbeats actor Harry Lennix.

Cooper, who is a playwright, movie producer and creator of the play, says his work is a call for America to atone for 250 years of slavery, 100 years of legal segregation, Jim Crow, genocide and systemic racism, all of which serve as the core of demands for African American People vs. The United States Department of Justice, the central conflict of “Justice on Trial.”

Here are some of the images captured during the event: