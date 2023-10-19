Houstonians are far more concerned about crime as opposed to other issues, according to a new poll from the Hobby School of Public Affairs at the University of Houston. Also, making the list of top concerns: the poor condition of city streets and roads, the economy and jobs, and flooding.

With early voting in city elections scheduled to start Oct. 23, voters were asked to weigh in on what issues the next mayor should prioritize.

“We found the perception of crime as a serious concern is consistent across all ages, racial, ethnic and other demographic groups,” said Renée Cross, senior executive director of the Hobby School. “Younger voters are less likely to say that than older voters, but even among millennials and members of Gen Z, 65% list crime as a top priority.”

Mark P. Jones, political science fellow at Rice University’s Baker Institute for Public Policy and senior research fellow at the Hobby School, said the researchers also found support for each of four proposals to combat crime in the city, although there is considerable variation among different groups.

Believe crime is a concern

96% Republicans

74% Democrats

88% Independents

Democrats on crime being an issue

88% Black

77% Latino

50% White

Believe mayor should focus on economy and jobs

84% Blacks

72% Latino

56% White

Support proposal to hire 600 additional officers

80% Republicans strongly support

54% Democrats strongly support

47% Young voters support

There are stark racial divides in support for the proposed solutions, as well. “More than two-thirds of Black voters, for example, strongly support a proposal to allocate $25 million to hire mental health workers rather than dispatching police officers to deal with people in crisis,” Jones said. “And 79% of Black voters strongly support proposals to improve relationships between the Houston Police Department and communities of color.” Those proposals drew support from 44% and 48%, respectively, of white voters. Just 21% of Republicans support hiring additional mental health workers.

Among the survey’s other findings:

58% oppose instituting a trash collection fee to defray the cost of trash and recycling pickup. 17% said they support a monthly $25 fee, and an additional 25% said they support a monthly fee between $20 and $30, depending on bin size. 35% said trash and recycling pickup should be a priority for the next mayor; support for that ranged from a low of 23% among millennial and Gen Z voters and 27% among white voters to 44% of Latino voters. 51% of voters said the city is heading in the wrong direction, with stark differences based on gender, racial identity and partisanship. 63% of white voters said the city is headed in the wrong direction, compared with 53% of Latino voters and just 29% of Black voters. 91% of Republicans and 66% of independent voters said the city is headed in the wrong direction; just 23% of Democrats agreed. 55% of men said the same, compared with 45% of women. More than six years after Hurricane Harvey, 65% of voters say flooding should be a top priority for the next mayor. Still, only 30% list it among the city’s top three most pressing problems. 13% said parks should be a top priority for the next mayor, although an additional 59% said parks and recreation are an “important but lower priority.” Just 8% list poor air quality as among the city’s top three problems.

The full report is available at https://uh.edu/hobby/election2023/issues.pdf.