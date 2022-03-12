Prairie View A&M President Ruth Simmons is stepping down.

HOUSTON — Ruth J. Simmons is stepping down as Prairie View A&M president, she announced Friday.

In a message posted on the university’s website, Simmons said it’s time for new leadership as she completes her fifth year as president.

“This is a very difficult and surprisingly emotional decision for me. Surprising because I have twice previously served as a president and therefore twice previously stepped down from such a role. But this is different,” Simmons wrote.

Simmons stepped in as Prairie View’s president in July 2017 after the departure of former President George Wright.

She said even though her tenure as president didn’t reach the progress she’d hope for, there were ‘substantial gains’ in the following categories:

The school’s financial well-being

Fundraising

Academics

Academic Programs

Accreditation

New Partnerships

National and International Visibility

Reorganization of administration efficiency

Physical Resources

Research

“Our students deserve more, and we must provide it for them. As we undergo our strategic planning, it is evident to me that a new leader must assume responsibility for advancing the University to a new level of excellence in student outcomes, faculty achievement and research output.”

Simmons reassures everyone that her time as President may come to an end but her work for the institution will continue.

The Chancellor is expected to announce plans for identifying the next president.

Her last days are to be determined.

Click here to read Simmons’ entire statement.