Prairie View A&M University (PVAMU) has attained the prestigious R2 Carnegie Classification (Doctoral University; High Research Activity). The honor represents excellence in teaching, research and innovation in institutions of higher education across the nation. The second-highest ranking for universities with a commitment to research, this designation is now held by 133 universities nationwide.

The University’s new classification is awarded to colleges and universities with at least 20 annual doctoral degrees and at least $5 million in total annual research expenditures. PVAMU awarded 22 doctoral degrees in 2020 and increased its research expenditures to over $23.6 million in the same year. The University awarded 63 doctoral degrees in the past five years and amassed $105 million in research expenditures for the period, placing PVAMU in the Top 10 for Historically Black Colleges and Universities in regard to research.

“This designation is made possible because of the hard work of outstanding faculty and dedicated researchers. Their focus on advanced education and valuable research paved the way for PVAMU to achieve this distinction, ” said Ruth Simmons, President of Prairie View A&M University. She continued, “Yet our work is still not done; we must remain focused on building the best environment for excellence in learning, teaching, scholarship and research.”

The Carnegie Classification has been the leading framework for recognizing and describing institutions in U.S. higher education. Updated every three years, the classifications separate colleges into research, teaching and other institutional characteristics that are often utilized to assess the quality of educational experiences for both students and faculty.

Carnegie examined 3,928 universities when assessing classifications. Other universities designated as R2 institutions include Texas universities such as Sam Houston State University, Southern Methodist University, and Texas State University. The new 2021 classifications were announced as a part of Carnegie’s public review period and will be made official in February.

PVAMU is one of only 10 HBCUs to be granted R2 status and one of only four Texas A&M University System members in this category. John Sharp, Chancellor of The Texas A&M University System, noted that the recognition for all four system universities is a return on investments made by the Texas Legislature and the Texas A&M System’s Board of Regents. The success reflects a focus on growing research budgets at all eleven universities in the Texas A&M System.

“The A&M System is making unprecedented investments in faculty and facilities, and I could not be more proud about it,” Chancellor Sharp said.

Prairie View A&M University is the second oldest public institution of higher education in the state of Texas. It is a Historically Black College and University (HBCU) that, since its inception in 1876, has opened its doors to any and every person – inside and outside of Texas – seeking a first-class, four-year university experience. Educating 9,000-plus students, PVAMU boasts more than 50 degree programs, including business, engineering, architecture, arts and sciences, nursing and criminal and juvenile justice.