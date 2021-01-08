PVAMU gets big money

During a year that can be described as tumultuous, to say the least, 2020 did bring several reasons for members of the Prairie View A&M University family to celebrate—well over 60 million reasons, in fact.

Thanks in large part to the leadership brought by PVAMU’s president Dr. Ruth J. Simmons, Texas’ oldest HBCU has seen a major uptick in fundraising since she took the reigns in 2017. However, 2020 brought PVAMU its largest big money gifts in school history.

Asked about additional reasons for PVAMU’s recent donor success, Carme Williams, the school’s vice president of development, said it was their commitment to share the Prairie View A&M University story with the world.

“Telling our story through publications, annual reports, 1876 Alumni Magazine, journals, etc., we want donors to know about the university, our students and our faculty, which will allow them to philanthropically support our work in profound measures.”

$50 Million, MacKenzie Scott

Headlining PVAMU’s record-breaking fundraising year, was the $50 million given by MacKenzie Scott, former wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and the 18th richest person on the planet.

“I was stunned,” said Simmons on the biggest gift the university had ever received.

“This is a historic gift for Prairie View, coming at a time when the university had already decided and begun to invest heavily in key areas to strengthen its academic programs and improve student success. The timing of this gift could therefore not be better,” said Simmons in a statement.

The funds received from MacKenzie, under terms of the donation, can be used at the discretion of the president to support the needs of the university. University administrators wasted little time designating $10 million of the total to found the school’s Panther Success Grant Program. That program will assist juniors and seniors with unpaid balances created by the financial challenges posed by COVID.

The $50 million gift, however, was not the only windfall enjoyed by Panther Nation.

$1 Million, Bank of America

PVAMU was one of 21 state universities across the U.S. with large numbers of Black and Latino students to receive a $1 million donation from Bank of America to advance racial equality and economic opportunity.

According to Black Enterprise, the $21 million donation is part of Bank of America’s recent $1 billion, four-year commitment to this cause.

“Career opportunities are a critical pillar in addressing the racial wealth gap in our country,” Bank of America Vice Chairman Anne Finucane said in a statement. “A meaningful job opportunity goes beyond the paycheck –it is a pathway to reduce student debt, obtain health care and retirement benefits, and ultimately, build net worth. The collaborative training approach we are taking with this initiative will not only impact the lives of Black and Hispanic-Latino students, but will enable them to make a real and meaningful impact in their communities now and in the years ahead.”

$1 Million, H-E-B

Texas’ grocery chain of the year winner H-E-B donated $1 million to PVAMU’s Ruth J. Simmons Center for Race and Justice.

The Texas A&M University System’s board of regents approved plans to establish the Ruth J. Simmons Center for Race and Justice as a hub for learning, research and activism. The center seeks to address bias and injustice and work to facilitate fair treatment under the law for Blacks and other people of color.

Following the May 2020 death of George Floyd, Simmons announced the planned formation of the center.

“When I first proposed the center, I was concerned about the state of race relations in the country and our community,” Simmons said. “Having grown up in a deeply segregated South and understanding the corrosive effects of these kinds of things, I really wanted to help both our students understand the history here and to learn how to manage through these difficult conversations that we’re having.”

The center is scheduled to begin its work this year, offering support for scholarship and research on areas of injustice crucial for policymakers, educational programs on inclusivity and bias and leadership training. These offerings will be made available to students, lawmakers, organization and the general public.

Melanye Price, the PVAMU endowed political science professor, will serve as the center’s director. Additionally, the center will implement a required course on the history of race, class and gender in the U.S. for all freshman and transfer PVAMU students.

$850,000, Vistra, Inc.

The university received $850,000 from Vistra, Inc., to improve educational opportunities for students.

Vistra, a Fortune 275 integrated retail electricity and power generation company based in Irving, Texas, donated $850,000 to PVAMU as part of the company’s $10 million multi-year commitment to grow minority-owned small businesses, enhance economic development, and improve educational opportunities for students from diverse backgrounds.

The funds will support students via the Vistra Corp. Endowed Scholarship Fund at PVAMU. The endowed fund will be matched dollar for dollar by the university as part of its Student Success Scholarship Matching Gift Initiative, deepening the impact of the already transformative gifts.

“Equity in education, whether in pre-school or the university level, is key to the building blocks that develop students into tomorrow’s professionals,” said Vistra president and CEO Curt Morgan. “In partnership with PVAMU, Vistra is proud to invest in and elevate the next generation of diverse leaders for our great country and our company.”

$750,000, Texas A&M University System

To help tackle the issues of Houston-area residents participating in lifestyles that are more harmful than good, PVAMU launched its new Healthy Houston Initiative (HHI) in October 2020. Utilizing a $750,000 grant awarded by the Texas A&M University System to bring training and programming to targeted communities, PVAMU professors, researchers, practitioners, and students from PVAMU’s Colleges of Agriculture and Human Sciences (CAHS), Nursing, Juvenile Justice and Psychology, and Business will participate in this effort.

“The Healthy Houston Initiative brings together four of our colleges, demonstrating the best in program delivery of our land-grant mission,” said James M. Palmer, Ph.D., provost and senior vice president for Academic Affairs.

$310,000, American Forest Foundation

Also in October 2020, the American Forest Foundation (AFF) awarded PVAMU a two-year grant to implement the Sustainable Forestry and African American Land Retention (SFLR) Program in Texas. The $310,000 gift will allow the Cooperative Extension Program’s Agriculture and Natural Resources (AgNR) Unit in PVAMU’s College of Agriculture and Human Sciences (CAHS) to spearhead the program.

“Our partnerships through SFIP include 100 Ranchers Inc., Texas AgriForestry Small Farmers and Ranchers, Landowners Association of Texas, and the Pineywoods Small Farmers Ranchers and Landowners of Texas CBO,” said Dr. Clarence Bunch, who is developing a program at PVAMU called the Small Farm Institute Program (SFIP), which can help farmers and ranchers refine their skills, foster resilience in the agriculture community, enhance food supply, and engage in innovative research and extension initiatives.

“In collaboration with these community-based organizations, through SFLR, we will help landowners get involved in U.S. Department of Agriculture programs, hold property in the family, and understand the economic, environmental, social, and health benefits of well-managed forestland.”

GET MONEY TIMELINE

November 2019

$1 million (Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching, the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, and the Rockefeller Foundation)

June 2020

$1 million (H-E-B)

October 2020

$850,000 (Vistra)

$750,000 (TAMU System)

$310,000 (American Forest Foundation)

November 2020