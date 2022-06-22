Mayor Sylvester Turner, Reliant and the Harris County Precinct 2 Office have announced a program to Beat the Heat program for this summer.

For the 17th consecutive year, Reliant’s Beat the Heat program will help Houston-area residents stay cool and manage their electricity use during the hot summer months.

“As prices continue to rise in every area of the economy, programs like these will be more critical than ever to provide seniors and vulnerable residents the support they need throughout the summer,” the release read.

Reliant announced it is donating $75,000 to help provide portable air conditioning units to senior citizens, disabled individuals and families without the means to cool their homes. To apply for the air conditioning units, call the Harris County Area Agency on Aging at 832-393-4301.

Additionally, the Houston Health Department operates 11 multi-service centers where residents can go to stay cool. You can find a list of locations and more details at houstonhealth.org.

To be notified when emergency cooling centers open, register for AlertHouston notifications. You may also call 3-1-1, follow the City of Houston on Facebook, or check their news releases for updates and locations.