Several opportunities to Buy Black during Black Friday and Black Saturday

There are several opportunities for individuals and groups interested in supporting Black businesses to put their money where their mouth is this weekend.

According to a recent survey by Finder, adults in the US are expected to spend $148.5 billion on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. If this prediction holds true, Americans will spend $more than they did in 2019. This averages out to American consumers spending $664.77 each in 2020. Additionally, more consumers are planning to take advantage of the pre-Christmas sales period this year than last, increasing from 86% in 2019 to 88% in 2020.

And though Blacks spend roughly $1 trillion per year, the vast majority of that goes to businesses owned by persons other than African Americans or other members of the Pan African diaspora. However, with the resurrection of the movement to stand against police violence against Blacks, came a resurgence in many circles to use Black dollars as a tangible form of protest, directing those dollars to Blac-owned businesses whenever and wherever possible.

This growing movement annually offers even more opportunities for those interested in supporting Black businesses–businesses that hire more Blacks than any other–with Black dollars.

Here are some of those opportunities happening here in the Greater Houston Area during Black Friday and what is fast becoming known as Black Saturday.