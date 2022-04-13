Sisters Network Inc. (SNI), the nation’s oldest, largest and only national Black breast cancer survivor organization and a leader in the Black breast cancer movement, announced it will host the 12th Annual Stop the Silence National African American 5K Run/Walk on Saturday, April 23, 2022, from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. at Discovery Green Park, 1500 McKinney St., Houston, TX. 77010.

Participants can register or make a donation at www.stopthesilencewalk.org. Registration is $40.00/individuals and $400/team of 10. Online registration closes April 20, 2022. Funds raised from the 12th Annual Stop the Silence 5K Run/Walk will support Sisters Network Inc. Breast Cancer Assistance Program (BCAP).

Established in 2006, BCAP provides much-needed financial support to survivors and pays for mammograms for uninsured and underinsured women nationwide. To date, the program has provided nearly $1 million dollars in financial support and early detection screenings.

“Sisters Network Inc. is beyond excited to be back together and united in-person to support breast cancer survivors at our 12th Annual Stop the Silence 5K Walk/Run. We look forward to hosting a safe, fun and uplifting celebration of breast cancer survivorship and increasing awareness about the breast cancer crisis in the Black community,” stated Karen E. Jackson, Founder/CEO, Sisters Network® Inc.

“We are grateful our country is healing and returning to some sense of normalcy allowing us to come together. During the last two years, SNI has continued to support our sisters around the United States virtually, but nothing compares to being in-person for sisterhood bonding,” added Jackson.

Since 2010, the Stop the Silence 5KWalk/Run has attracted over 5,000 participants each year from around the nation who come together to walk in honor, memory, and celebration of the women they love who have been diagnosed with breast cancer.

According to the American Cancer Society, breast cancer is the most common cancer among Black women. Black women under 35 are 2 times more likely to be diagnosed with breast cancer as compared to White and die at three times the rate.

The event is generously supported by Pfizer, MD Anderson Cancer Center, Eisai, Natrelle and HEB, along with exclusive Radio One partner, Majic 102.1, 97.9 The Boxx, and Praise Houston 92.1 and other media partners.

SNI will closely monitor the current pandemic variants and will adhere to the most current Centers for Disease Control (CDC) directives to ensure the safety of participants attending the walk.

About Sisters Network Inc.

Sisters Network® Inc. (SNI) was founded in 1994 by Karen Eubanks Jackson, a 29-year and 4-time breast cancer survivor. Today, SNI is the largest and only national Black breast cancer survivorship organization in the United States. Sisters Network® Inc ‘ is recognized globally as the leading voice in the Black Breast Cancer movement. Sisters Network® Inc. National headquarters is located in Houston, Texas. The organization has over 30 survivor-run affiliate chapters nationwide in Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Illinois, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, New York, North Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Wisconsin.

To learn more about Sisters Network® Inc, please visit www.sistersnetworkinc.org or call (866) 781-1808.