Senator Borris L. Miles and Texstars Foundation will be hosting his 16th Annual Turkey Giveaway on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at three locations in Senate District 13. This drive-thru event will provide one turkey per vehicle.

Mickey Leland College Preparatory Academy, 12noon

1725 Gregg St.

Houston, TX 77020

Margaret Jenkins Park, 2pm

10700 Rosehaven

Houston, TX 77051

Sunnyside Park (back parking lot), 3pm

3502 Bellfort

Houston, TX 77051

For questions about the event or to volunteer, please contact Camille Foster by emailing CFoster@bmilesinsurance.com or calling 713-520-1670.