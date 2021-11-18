Senator Borris L. Miles and Texstars Foundation will be hosting his 16th Annual Turkey Giveaway on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at three locations in Senate District 13. This drive-thru event will provide one turkey per vehicle.
Mickey Leland College Preparatory Academy, 12noon
1725 Gregg St.
Houston, TX 77020
Margaret Jenkins Park, 2pm
10700 Rosehaven
Houston, TX 77051
Sunnyside Park (back parking lot), 3pm
3502 Bellfort
Houston, TX 77051
For questions about the event or to volunteer, please contact Camille Foster by emailing CFoster@bmilesinsurance.com or calling 713-520-1670.