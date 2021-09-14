A new mobile food pantry aimed at tackling food insecurity will be opening in the northeast and east Houston area.

Target Hunger, one of Houston’s largest non-profit organizations that provides direct food assistance to food insecure children, families and seniors will be introducing its 32-foot, climate-controlled grocery store on wheels. The non-profit is expanding its service capacity to deliver food closer to where clients reside.

Families will be able to go home with about 40 pounds of fresh foods and non-perishable food items thanks to a $426,000 grant from the Qatar Harvey Fund. Target Hunger will use the funds to expand their operations beyond its five brick and mortar pantries.

“With the pandemic, we want to make sure that the safety of the communities come first. We are going to have a mix of three choices of boxed foods in the interim,” said Target Hunger CEO Sandra Wicoff. “It will be scheduled twice a month to serve clients at low-income apartment complexes and other locations in the community to accommodate those who have barriers to transportation and childcare access. Long term, our intention is to have a full client choice shopping experience.”

The mobile food pantry is free to families who qualify. Eligibility requirements are according to the government guidelines provided by the Texas Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP). Families will fill out a household intake form verifying information which includes zip code and income. Wicoff says Target Hunger doesn’t turn away those who don’t have the information requested.

Laura Onyeneho covers the city’s education system as it relates to Black children for the Defender Network as a Report For America Corps member. Email her at laura@defendernetwork.com

MORE INFO

Pre-registered clients are assigned to the pantry option (mobile or brick mortar) that is closest to where they live. The best way to get registered to receive a monthly food distribution is by:

Signing-up online or visiting the Need Food page or by calling Client Service

Coordinator at 281.726.1663 (English) or 281.905.7655 (Spanish)

Target Hunger is in the process of planning some food distributions for the fall that will be open to all. Schedule and location times are to be determined.