One Houston winery is full of joy after receiving a request from the Houston Texans.

The NFL team ordered 250 bottles of wine for its Black History baskets, according to Twitter user @Madwine_chemist.

The Twitter users family owns ErmaRise Winery in Katy, which is an award-winning, Black-owned winery. The winery officially opened on March 1, 2019, and focuses on making a variety of wines from fresh frozen fruit, free of concentrates and low in sulfites, according to its website.

Click here to learn more about the winery.