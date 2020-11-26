Texas refused benefits for prison employee who died from virus

The Texas City family of 58-year-old Elizabeth Ann Jones is not only grieving her death due to COVID-19 that they believe she caught on the job, they are charging that the state has refused to give her family her benefits.

Jones, who was one year away from retirement, was a correctional officer at the Dickinson, Texas Carole S. Young facility. However, July, family members say Jones was watching over an inmate who had tested positive for the coronavirus. They contend that’s when Jones contracted the virus.

“She was afraid of getting it, and she knew that she was in a position that she was most likely to get it,” said her sister, Sandra Hightower. “It took her about two weeks. From when she died to when she caught it — two weeks.”

Along with Jones, 23 Texas correctional officers have died from COVID-19.

In Texas, first responders who die in the line of duty are eligible for $500,000, funeral expenses paid by the state and wage benefits. However, the state has denies Jones’ family her benefits, according to Hightower.

And Hightower and the rest of the Jones family are not the only ones claiming a denial of such benefits. The Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas (CLEAT) says it’s happening all across the Lone Star State.

The Department of Criminal Justice says they report all COVID-19 deaths as being in the line of duty, but the Office of Risk Management has the responsibility of determining if the deceased contracted COVID-19 at work. The problem for Jones’ family and others: without this proof, families are denied the benefits.

“It needs to be ruled a presumptive death. The family doesn’t have to wait around. And especially the burden of proof, doesn’t need to be put back on the grieving family,” said Charley Wilkison Executive Director of CLEAT.

Until COVID-19 deaths of first responders are labeled “presumptive” — meaning it’s presumed they got it on the job — they will continue to try to prove how they contracted the virus.

“Then we’re going to be asking family members to go back and somehow prove, ‘Was I at this call? Was it this arrest? Was it this interaction on this street corner?’” Wilkison said. “That threshold is going to be impossible to achieve.”

In other words, there is ample reason for families of deceased first responders to believe the powers that be are making such decisions, not declaring individuals contracted COVID-19 on the job, in order to save money.

Adding fuel to this fire is the fact that, as the Texas Tribune reports, incarcerated Texans are dying from COVID-19 at a rate 35% higher than the rest of the U.S. prison population according to a recent report published by the University of Texas at Austin’s Lyndon B. Johnson School of Public Affairs.

The report also shows that Texans behind bars are testing positive at a rate 40% higher than the national prison population average. So, it stands to reason that correctional officers in Texas, who are in contact with this high-contracting population, would also be more apt to contract the virus themselves while on the job.

In a statement to WFAA, a spokeswoman for the governor said, “Governor Abbott’s heart goes out to the families of those who have lost loved ones due to COVID-19.”

The statement says the law already allows first responders to get workers’ compensation benefits for “respiratory illnesses.”

But CLEAT says that statement is false because the does not include COVID-19.

“It’s irresponsible for us, as a state, not to do everything to protect those families,” Wilkison said.

CLEAT is working with state legislators to change that.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick told KHOU that he’ll make sure it’s a priority. However, few people are holding their breath waiting for Patrick to do anything that would look out for the interests of poor and working-class Texans.

“Lt. Governor Dan Patrick absolutely supports workers’ compensation coverage for all law enforcement and first responders who contract COVID-19, including our correctional officers and he will make it a top priority in the next legislative session to make sure they are covered now and retroactively,” Patrick’s office said in a statement. “Like every Texan, the Lt. Governor is very grateful to our law enforcement and our first responders who put their lives on the line for us everyday.”

In the meantime, these grieving families are still without access to these benefits and remain in a holding pattern, hoping the state can give them the benefits their loved ones worked so hard for.