Along with food and family gatherings, the Thanksgiving weekend annually brings a cornucopia of family-friendly events. Listed below are just a few that you and yours can experience.

Nov 26

MFAH’s Afro-Atlantic Histories

Museum of Fine Arts, Houston

1001 Bissonnet St.

Houston, TX 77005

11am

Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol

Alley Theatre

615 Texas Ave.

Houston, TX 77002

2:30p – 4:30p

Tchaikovsky’s Sleeping Beauty

615 Louisiana St. #102

Houston, TX 77002

8pm

Nov 27

Lott’s Kids Weekend Party

Lott’s Kids Café

921 Cypress Creek Pkwy, Suite 104c

Houston, TX 77090

12noon – 4pm

61st Annual Autorama

George R. Brown Convention Center

1001 Avenida De Las Americas

Houston, TX 77010

3p – 8p

Tchaikovsky’s Sleeping Beauty

615 Louisiana St. #102

Houston, TX 77002

8pm

Nov 28

The Nutcracker

Wortham Theater Center

501 Texas Ave.

Houston, TX 77002

1p – 6p

Tchaikovsky’s Sleeping Beauty

615 Louisiana St. #102

Houston, TX 77002

2:30pm

Cirque du Soleil: Alegria

Sam Houston Race Park

7575 N. Sam Houston Pkwy W.

Houston, TX 77064

5pm – 6pm

Jazzy Sundays in the Park at Buffalo Bayou Park

The Water Works in Buffalo Bayou Park

105 Sabine St.

Houston, TX 77007

4pm – 6pm

Nov 29

Van Gogh – Houston

Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit Houston

1314 Brittmoore Rd.

Houston, TX 77043

5pm