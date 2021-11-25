Along with food and family gatherings, the Thanksgiving weekend annually brings a cornucopia of family-friendly events. Listed below are just a few that you and yours can experience.
Nov 26
MFAH’s Afro-Atlantic Histories
Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
1001 Bissonnet St.
Houston, TX 77005
11am
Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol
Alley Theatre
615 Texas Ave.
Houston, TX 77002
2:30p – 4:30p
Tchaikovsky’s Sleeping Beauty
615 Louisiana St. #102
Houston, TX 77002
8pm
Nov 27
Lott’s Kids Weekend Party
Lott’s Kids Café
921 Cypress Creek Pkwy, Suite 104c
Houston, TX 77090
12noon – 4pm
61st Annual Autorama
George R. Brown Convention Center
1001 Avenida De Las Americas
Houston, TX 77010
3p – 8p
Tchaikovsky’s Sleeping Beauty
615 Louisiana St. #102
Houston, TX 77002
8pm
Nov 28
The Nutcracker
Wortham Theater Center
501 Texas Ave.
Houston, TX 77002
1p – 6p
Tchaikovsky’s Sleeping Beauty
615 Louisiana St. #102
Houston, TX 77002
2:30pm
Cirque du Soleil: Alegria
Sam Houston Race Park
7575 N. Sam Houston Pkwy W.
Houston, TX 77064
5pm – 6pm
Jazzy Sundays in the Park at Buffalo Bayou Park
The Water Works in Buffalo Bayou Park
105 Sabine St.
Houston, TX 77007
4pm – 6pm
Nov 29
Van Gogh – Houston
Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit Houston
1314 Brittmoore Rd.
Houston, TX 77043
5pm