The Plant Project plant shop in Houston is offering a special way to celebrate all mothers, including Mother Nature, this weekend with locally sourced flowers, plant specials, gifts, and a DIY Fresh Flower Bar where mothers and daughters/sons can create their own floral arrangements together for Mother’s Day!

The Plant Project shop, located at 2031 Buffalo Terrace in Montrose, will be offering the DIY Family Duos Flower Bar on Saturday, May 7, 2022, from Noon-3pm, along with Cold Pressed & Fresh Juice Bar refreshments from Magnolia Juices, giveaways, special discounts on houseplants, potting and planting tips, and unique last-minute gifts as part of their Mother’s Day weekend celebration!

“This weekend we’ll be celebrating motherhood, plants, blooms and so much more in honor of Mother’s Day,” said Bree Iman Clarke, Founder of The Plant Project. “We wanted to give daughters and sons a way to do more than just buy flowers for mom this Mother’s Day. The DIY Floral Bar is a really cool way to create a meaningful experience together with mom and a beautiful, personal arrangement of fresh blooms to take home. Our experts will be on hand with flower selection and arranging tips for anyone who might need a little help.”

In addition to the DIY arranging experience, the two-story plant boutique will also be offering special discounts on a large inventory of beautiful houseplants for every lifestyle, and unique last-minute Mother’s Day gifts like all-natural handmade soaps, candles, bath and beauty products created by other local small business owners!

Advance registration for the Mother’s Day celebration at The Plant Project is not required, but those who register in advance will receive a 15% discount on all plants and products! To register visit https://www.eventbrite.com/dear-mama-celebrating-motherhood-with-the-plant-project-houston.

Clarke, a Houston native who opened the first Black female-owned plant shop in Houston in July 2021, also pioneered the first Black female-owned Plant Project shops in Uptown Dallas in 2020. The unique plant boutique, whose motto is “Never Stop Growing”, is a beautifully curated plant shop that brings self-care, inclusion, and a love of plants together in a welcoming environment.

Clarke offers expert advice on plant selection and care, nationwide shipping, local pick-up and delivery, and a variety of hands-on and how-to workshops on everything from repotting and flower arranging to diversity and self-care. She regularly hosts Plant Pop-Ups in the community and Farmers Market events to bring fresh, healthy food options to urban areas and showcase the efforts and products of local farmers, ranchers and artisans.

The Plant Project Houston shop, located at 2031 Buffalo Terrace in Montrose, is open Tuesday – Friday, 12pm-6:30pm, Saturdays from 10am-5pm, and Sundays from 11am-4pm.

For more information on The Plant Project HTX visit www.theimanproject.com/plantproject or @theplantproject.