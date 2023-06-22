New law requires drunk drivers pay child support to victim’s children.

A new Texas law will require drunk drivers who kill parents to pay child support. HB 393 was signed by the governor and goes into effect later this year on Sept. 1. Under the new law, those convicted of intoxication manslaughter will be required to pay restitution to support the victim’s minor children. A judge will determine the amount that the offender must pay until the child turns 18 or graduates from high school. The judge will consider factors like the child’s financial and educational needs, their physical and emotional condition, the standard of living the child is accustomed to, the resources and needs of their surviving parent or guardian, and the financial resources of the offender.

Mike Miles announces events for HISD families.

Houston ISD Superintendent Mike Miles has announced a series of family events where he will share more information about his vision for the district. The events will take place on various dates in June, July, and August. During the events, Miles will also meet families, who are encouraged to attend the event closest to them, but may attend any event they choose. The next meeting takes place Tues., June 27 from 6:00p.m.- 7:30p.m. at Forest Brook Middle, 7525 Tidwell Rd.



Bill to establish Sickle Cell Registry in Texas vetoed.

Governor Greg Abbott has vetoed HB 181, an effort pushed for years by statewide and national sickle cell disease advocates, which would have established a sickle cell registry in Texas. HB 181, a bipartisan bill, passed both chambers with a supermajority and over twenty individuals and organizations testified in support of the bill. Abbott cited privacy concerns, although no hospital organizations expressed this concern during the bill’s movement through both chambers. Representative Jarvis Johnson called it “Completely outrageous” that Governor Abbott vetoed HB 181 because Texas was poised to receive federal funding from the Center for Disease Control to establish a sickle cell registry.

Black Chamber to help businesses build credit.

The U.S. Black Chamber of Commerce is helping businesses gain expert insights, practical strategies, and invaluable networking opportunities with their workshop, HOW TO BUILD & NURTURE BUSINESS CREDIT THROUGH RELATIONSHIPS. The event takes place Tuesday, June 27 at 1:00 pm CST. Participants will learn about credit and best practices for maintaining sustainable Business Credit through local community relationships.

