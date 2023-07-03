Looking for a great place to catch the Astros game, or to see if C.J. Stroud is the real deal when he makes his playing debut with the Texans later this summer? Or maybe you want to be somewhere with a great vibe with sports playing in the background. Sports bars these days come in so many variations. Today’s sports bar isn’t your father’s old smokey sports bar, that was a fellas-only watering hole that had a few televisions strategically placed and only served burgers and wings. Now, sports bars can be a whole vibe, complete with live music, a D.J. and a table full of sports-minded ladies sitting across from you. And menus are a culinary delight. The Defender has identified five of the best Black-owned sports bars in Houston to check out.

4105 Washington Ave, Houston, TX 77007

(832) 570-7124

If the No.80 feels familiar, that’s because it should. This spot is owned by former Texans All-Pro receiver Andre Johnson, who wore No.80 during his decorated career. Johnson’s 80 Sports Bar and Lounge is one of the most popular spots around. This upscale sports bar features a retractable patio, LED video wall screens and freshly crafted cocktails. 80 Sports Bar and Lounge is also available for private events.

11110 W. Airport Blvd. Stafford, TX 77477

(832) 243-6297

One of the Houston area’s newest sports bars, SouthSide Sporting Club offers great food, an indoor/outdoor concept and a fun atmosphere. There are more than 75 big screen televisions throughout the restaurant to watch all the sports action and there is also an arcade room, as well as a large covered patio. You can make reservations online.

3100 Fountain View Dr. Houston, TX 77057

(281) 853-5851

Prospect Park Restaurant is a fusion of sports bar, live music venue and lounge that seriously stays on 10 all night. “The Park” as it is affectionately known, boasts a food menu that is cooked to order, over 45 televisions, super patio, secluded VIP area, and a hand-crafted signature cocktail menu sure to please. And the wings go hard. The biggest drawback is the lack of parking for a venue its size and valet parking can be pricey.

5701 Washington Ave. #A, Houston, TX 77007

(713) 510-3127

Varsity Sporting Club offers a great outdoor space with a fantastic vibe. Varsity Sporting Club is known for its drinks and cozy patio. The restaurant has 42 televisions to catch every game. This is definitely a must check out spot for sports fans and those who enjoy being around a festive atmosphere.

9880 Buffalo Speedway, Houston, TX 77025

(832) 878-5763

There probably isn’t a more fun and festive spot during the football season than Swagger, especially during and after Texans’ games on Sundays. The food and drinks are great, but even better is the atmosphere. This spot gives new meaning to Sunday Funday.