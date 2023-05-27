1. Women, need a job? Law enforcement wants you

Ladies, if you’re looking to lock in a career in law enforcement, multiple local and federal agencies — including Harris County Sheriff’s Office, are hiring. A multi-agency women’s job festival is scheduled for June 8 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Steve Radack Community Center, located at 18650 Clay Road. HCSO says the agency has taken the 30×30 pledge, a national initiative to advance women in law enforcement. Attendees can expect a wide variety of career paths such as detention officers, communications officers, and more. The job fair is open to all individuals from entry-level to seasoned professionals. Call (713)877-5250 for more info.

2. Got art? Get showcased

Bayou City Art Festival, produced by the Art Colony Association Inc., has opened applications for the annual Collegiate Art Collective, a unique exhibition featuring one-of-a-kind artwork from Houston area college art students. Visual art students can apply for the opportunity to represent their school, and to showcase and sell their art at Houston’s signature art festival scheduled for October 14-15, 2023. The Collegiate Art Collective visual artist application deadline for the 51st Annual Bayou City Art Festival Downtown is June 30, 2023. Visit www.bayoucityartfestival.com/rules-and-regulations.

3. Need a commercial vehicle? Apply for this grant

Progressive Insurance and Hello Alice are now taking applications for $250,000 worth of grants to Black business owners. The funding is part of Progressive’s Driving Business Forward grant program. It calls for 10 small business owners to be awarded $25,000 each to buy a commercial vehicle for their business. Progressive is one of the nation’s largest car insurers. Financial technology firm Hello Alice will run the grant program. To qualify for one of the $25,000 grants, applicants must sign up for a free Hello Alice account and finish the application by 6 p.m. June 2. Grant recipients will be announced in August. Apply at https://helloalice.com/grants/progressive.

4. TSA Precheck opens up to teens

Teenagers ages 13-17 may now accompany TSA PreCheck-enrolled parents or guardians through TSA PreCheck screening when traveling on the same reservation and when the TSA PreCheck indicator appears on the teen’s boarding pass. Children 12 and under may still accompany an enrolled parent or guardian when traveling through the TSA PreCheck lanes anytime without restriction. TSA PreCheck passengers are low-risk travelers who do not need to remove shoes, belts, liquids, food, laptops and light jackets at the TSA checkpoint. The application fee for TSA PreCheck is $78 for five years. TSA said in April, 94% of TSA PreCheck passengers waited less than five minutes at the checkpoint.

5. Your teen can now Uber

Uber launched a new feature in the Houston area designed to help families on the go. Parents and guardians can now invite their teens (ages 13-17) to create a specialized Uber account that will allow teens to request their own rides with parental supervision and key safety features built into the experience. All teen trips will have safety features automatically enabled, including PIN verification, live trip tracking, unexpected event alerts, and access to Uber’s Safety Line. These features cannot be turned off by the teen, the driver, or the parent, so teens will always have access to them with the touch of a button. Teens will also be able to start ordering food delivery through a specialized Uber Eats teen account.