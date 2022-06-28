TSU offers meningitis, flu, COVID vaccines for new, returning students

Texas Southern University has partnered with the Houston Health Department (HHD) to make three vaccines – including the meningitis vaccine that is required for students under the age of 22 who live on campus – available free of charge to new and returning students.

In addition to meningitis, the flu and COVID vaccines will also be offered on five separate dates this summer (July 12, July 14, July 23, August 2 and August 4) via HHD’s mobile vaccine unit. The clinics will take place outside the Ernest S. Sterling Student Life Center (3100 Cleburne St., Houston, TX 77004) on the TSU campus from 9a.m. – 3p.m. on each designated date.

“Offering these vaccines for our students, especially our under- or uninsured students, removes a barrier impeding enrollment opportunities,” said Dr. DeNeia Thomas, vice president of Enrollment and Student Success. “The meningitis vaccine is required by state law for students to enroll and live in the residence hall.

“We are elated about the initiative of our Enrollment Completion Advisor, Avery Hartwell, and leadership of Dr. Erin Gilliam, Associate Vice President for Student Retention and Matriculation Success, for initiating the partnership with the Houston Health Department to provide its mobile unit on campus throughout this summer to ensure the vaccines are accessible to our Tigers.”

Students must pre-register with HHD for the mobile vaccination clinic at https://bit.ly/VAX-intake-Form.

For questions about the mobile vaccine clinics at TSU, please contact Tia Johnson with HHD at Tia.Johnson@houstontx.gov or Avery Hartwell, enrollment and completion advisor with TSU, at avery.hartwell@tsu.edu or 713.313.7622. Admission and registration for the upcoming Fall 2022 semester is ongoing. Visit www.tsu.edu/admissions to get started today.