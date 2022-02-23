Texas Southern University will honor the life and legacy of Reverend William A. Lawson on Wednesday, Feb. 23, with a special tribute that will take place during its Black History Month Convocation at 11:45 a.m., immediately followed by a special tribute luncheon from 1-2 p.m. A significant gift named in honor of Rev. Lawson, as well as other special announcements, will take place during the luncheon.

The TSU tribute honors Lawson, a longtime community and civil rights trailblazer and founding pastor emeritus of Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church, who helped transform Third Ward, Texas Southern University, and countless lives throughout his lifetime.

In addition to Lawson and his three daughters (Roxanne, Cheryl and Melanie), numerous dignitaries, elected officials and community leaders will be present to pay homage to his life and legacy, including Mayor Sylvester Turner and Congressman Al Green.

The Convocation will begin at 11:45 a.m. and take place at TSU’s Sawyer Auditorium (3100 Cleburne St. Houston, TX 77004). The 1 p.m. Tribute Luncheon will be held in TSU’s Sterling Student Center (3rd floor Tiger Room).