TSU to host 2nd Annual HBCU Aviation Director's Summit

Texas Southern University’s award-winning Aviation Science Management program will host the second annual HBCU Aviation Directors’ Summit on Thursday and Friday, November 3-4, 2022.

The two-day summit includes not only directors from aviation programs at Historically Black Colleges and Universities in the U.S., but also other leaders in the aviation industry, including representatives from several major U.S. airlines. Bradley Mims, Deputy Administrator for the Federal Aviation Administration, as well as United Airlines president Brett Hart, will also be in attendance. During the summit, the attendees will discuss challenges and share ideas for their flight training and aviation management programs. The inaugural summit was held last year at Delaware State University in Dover, DE.

A primary focus of the summit involves developing strategies for training and graduating more students of color to go into the aviation industry and military to address the growing nationwide pilot and aircraft technician shortage. As such, a significant part of the summit involved discussions with attending representatives from carriers such as Alaska Airlines, PSA Airlines, Republic Airways, Southwest Airlines and United Airlines. Military representatives include the U.S. Army Cadet Command and the U.S. Naval Air Force.

“Texas Southern University is honored to host this critical summit,” said Dr. Terence Fontaine, TSU’s director of aviation, who also serves as co-host of the summit with Xavier Samuels, first officer with United Airlines and chair of the Advisory Board for TSU’s aviation program. “As we build momentum from last year’s meeting, this gives TSU a prime opportunity to shine a spotlight on the ways we’ve grown our aviation program to the benefit of our students.”

Texas Southern University, with its groundbreaking Aviation Science Management program, is the only school in Texas that offers a combined Bachelor of Science degree in Aviation Science Management and, beginning just six years ago, a Bachelor of Science degree as a Professional Pilot. In 2021-2022, TSU entered into strategic partnerships with United Airlines, Southwest Airlines, PSA Airlines, Republic Airways, U.S. Air Force JROTC, U.S. Navy and U.S. Coast Guard, providing critical funding and resources for the program, as well as scholarships and defined career pathways for TSU graduates.

