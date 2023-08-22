Who will oversee Harris County’s upcoming November 2023 election which is less than three weeks away from the start of early voting (which starts Oct. 2023), and includes statewide constitutional amendments, countywide bond propositions, and municipal races for the City of Houston.?

Harris County Attorney Christian Menefee, like other Harris County residents, is in the midst of a waiting game, though he’s not waiting around without taking action.

Menefee filed a motion in the Texas Supreme Court seeking an emergency order to temporarily block Senate Bill 1750—which abolishes the Harris County Elections Administrator’s Office—from going into effect. This filing comes after the Attorney General of Texas appealed a similar order issued by the Travis County District Court yesterday.

“Senate Bill 1750 violates the Texas Constitution because it abolishes the elections administrator’s office in only Harris County and will never apply to another county. The law is set to go into effect in two weeks—we need the Texas Supreme Court to step in and protect the constitution,” said Menefee.

The day before Menefee, on behalf of Harris County, filed that motion with the Texas Supreme Court, a Travis County District Court sided with Harris County on its request to temporarily block Senate Bill 1750, thereby temporarily halting GOP efforts to abolish the Harris County Elections Administrator’s Office, a position held by Clifford Tatum.

That court concluded Harris County is likely to prevail on its claim that SB1750 violates the Texas constitution’s prohibition on local laws, and issued a temporary injunction preventing state officials from enforcing the law (which was scheduled to go into effect on Sept. 1) until the lawsuit concludes.

The Texas Attorney General immediately submitted an appeal to the Supreme Court hoping to end Tatum’s position and split that office’s duties between two elected officials, County Clerk Teneshia Hudspeth who would take over management of elections, and County Tax Assessor-Collector Ann Harris Bennett who would oversee the county’s voter rolls.

“This is a rare instance where nearly everyone involved agrees that we need the Texas Supreme Court to tell us whether a law violates the constitution. Harris County, our elections administrator, our Democratic elected officials, and our local Republican Party are all asking for an answer to the same question. I hope the Texas Supreme Court tells us whether this law is constitutional.”

Menefee has already made his position on the matter clear, viewing SB 1750 as a “political vendetta by a single senator in the Texas Senate who doesn’t like Harris County officials and wants to find ways to undermine them.”

“For nearly 100 years, the Texas Constitution has prohibited laws that can only ever apply to one locale. And that’s because legislators are supposed to be passing laws that benefit the entire state of Texas. At the end of the day, we know that this is not about making elections better for the Republican Party. It’s about undermining confidence in our elections.”

Menefee added to his argument that with SB 1750, confusion is the goal.

“We’re going to be behind the eight ball,” Menefee said, regarding the possibility of SB 1750 going into effect, “and that’s because that’s exactly what (State) Senator (Paul) Bettencourt and Republican legislators wanted. They wanted us to be in a situation where we were just a few weeks out from the start of important processes in the November election, and we were having to scramble because of this law that blows up our election processes.”

“When you’re preparing for an election, you start nine months out. And to turn that over to a new set of officials just weeks before the start of voting in a new election, it’s going to be catastrophic,” he added.