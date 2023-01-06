Anyone who has been caught in Houston’s rush hour traffic or ongoing construction probably has a thing or two to say. Well, the Texas Department of Transportation wants to hear it. In fact, TxDOT is looking to pay residents to weigh in on how to improve our roadways.

TxDOT has hired ETC Institute, a third-party vendor, to conduct what they’re calling the “Texas Travel Survey.” The institute is offering $40 gift cards for data collected that will help TxDOT decide what projects to prioritize to help traffic flow in metropolitan areas. The survey was initially released in early December, but hasn’t received the response they were hoping for.

“This is a big survey we’re doing, up to 10,000 households conducted in five different languages,” said Emily Black with TxDOT. “[It] started at end of the year and it will be going for two years.

It’s not just auto drivers they’re looking for. The survey covers all forms of transportation.

“Whether it’s bikes, bus, driving, we want the public feedback,” Black said.

Whether you’ve put it off or are just learning about it, you have until 2024 to let your voice be heard.

Take the survey at www.texastravelsurvey.com/signup.