Video: Gov. Abbott choosing guns over Texans' lives again & again...

There’s a video going around that’s causing a lot of buzz. And for good reason. In a chilling montage, viewers are treated to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in his own words, and via his own actions, refusing to respond to mass shooting after mass shooting by taking steps to protect Texans from gun violence. Stunningly, the montage reveals just the opposite: as more mass shootings take place, Abbott, in his own words “has his pen warmed up and ready” to sign legislation to make access to guns easier.

