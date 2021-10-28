Fresh off JPMorgan Chase announcing and celebrating the grand opening of its first Community Center branch in Houston’s historic Fifth Ward, which is designed to provide greater access to banking services and financial education for the underserved communities of Houston, the company’s chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon took the time to speak with students at Texas Southern University.

JPMorgan Chase also announced a $1 million commitment to TSU’s Future Bankers Leadership Program, so it was fitting that Dimon participated in a “fireside chat” with TSU president Dr. Lesia Crumpton-Young, though students actually took the lead in asking questions.