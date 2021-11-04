A Houston METRO Motorist Assistance Program (M.A.P.) operator and three METRO police officers are being credited for their heroic response to the scene of a horrific accident that occurred on the night of Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. Today METRO’s Board of Directors presented each of the men with a proclamation recognizing their selfless efforts to save others.

METRO M.A.P. Operator Chris Sheffield had just arrived at METRO’s Kashmere Bus Operating Facility that evening when he was startled by the sound of a loud crash. Sheffield said he saw a vehicle fall at least 100 feet from the nearby Eastex overpass before landing in a grassy area below. Sheffield immediately ran to the scene while radioing emergency personnel for backup.

While the operator was helping lead the vehicle’s passenger away from the wreckage the truck burst into flames with the driver still trapped inside.

“I saw the fire had engulfed the driver, so I dashed to my truck, grabbed my extinguisher, and ran to the burning vehicle to put out the flames,” said Sheffield.

At that time, three of Sheffield’s colleagues from MPD had also arrived on the scene, helping to free the driver from the burning truck.

METRO Police Chief Vera Bumpers recognized the group for their response.

From left: METRO M.A.P. Operator Chris Sheffield, Officer Omar Franklin, METRO Board Chair Carrin Patman, Officer Cameron Gilbert, Sgt. Mark Ewing and MPD Chief Vera Bumpers.

“We are extraordinarily proud of the dedication and hard work performed by members of the METRO Police Department each day. That dedication was on full display when this tragic accident occurred,” said Bumpers. “We commend M.A.P. Operator Chris Sheffield, Sergeant Mark Ewing, Officer Omar Franklin, and Officer Cameron Gilbert for their efforts.”

Family members of one of the men rescued drove from Dallas to Houston to personally thank Operator Sheffield and his colleagues for their heroism that night.

“I just happened to be in the right place and the right time,” said Sheffield. “And I’m proud to have reacted decisively and professionally to achieve this outcome.”