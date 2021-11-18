Walker’s Legacy, a local and national community of like-minded Black women offering other Black women access to kindred spirits seeking success in business ownership and life in general, recently announced an empowerment, Legacy Lunch & Learn sessions that start this week and go into 2022.

The event, like many Walker’s Legacy events, seek to improve participants’ skills to increase connections, activate confidence, and secure coins! The Legacy Lunch & Learn series is aimed at providing participants with an intimate setting with extraordinary trailblazers in the business sector to help attendees broaden and navigate their skillsets.

Walker’s Legacy will be hosting their inaugural Legacy Lunch & Learn session, “Turn Your Network Into Your Net Worth” on Thursday, November 18, 2021, at 11am central (12noon eastern) featuring Shalaya Shipman.

According to a Walker’s Legacy statement, “As a change agent, entrepreneur, angel investor and real estate broker, Shalaya will offer her expertise, providing guidance on increasing your connections and turning your network into your net worth. You don’t want to miss this!”

The second session will take place on Dec. 16 and will feature Carlecia Wright, chief diversity officer at Lone Star College and former chief diversity officer and department director for the City of Houston.

Free for members, $25 for non-members. To register, visit www.walkerslegacy.com.