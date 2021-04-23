Booker T. Washington High School and the High School for the Engineering Professions (4204 Yale St., 77018) will dedicate its auditorium to alumna State Rep. Senfronia Thompson this Saturday, April 24, from 10am – 12 noon.

In addition to her contributions to the community, the 25-term state representative and 1957 Washington high school graduate also gives back to her alma mater. Thompson was the first supporter of “The Vision” Community Statue Project.

The auditorium dedication will also include students at Booker T. Washington High School Leadership Academy who will explain the details and campaign efforts that will initiate the groundbreaking of a statue of the school’s namesake and the construction of a community plaza. Booker T. Washington will be the third African American to be commemorated with a statue in the city of Houston.

The other two are Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and U.S. Congressman George Thomas “Mickey” Leland, who are also namesakes for campuses in HISD. Washington’s statue will be the first of an African American in the historic Independence Heights community.

Expected attendees include State Rep. Senfronia Thompson, State Sen. John Whitmire, State Rep. Jarvis Johnson, State Rep Harold Dutton, Mayor Sylvester Turner, Houston City Council Member Karla Cisneros, HISD District II Trustee Katherine Blueford-Daniels, Harris County Justice of the Peace Judge Eric Carter.