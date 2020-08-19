Lone Star College Leadership High School accepting applications

Lone Star College Leadership High School (LHS) is currently accepting applications for the 2020-21 year. LHS is a leadership development and community awareness program for sophomore and junior high school students who attend public school and live in the LSC service area.

“Participating in Leadership High School can help boost a student’s college application to display work outside the conventional classroom,” said Kay Fitzsimons, LSC Leadership and Economic Development executive director. “It also provides them the opportunity to meet other like-minded students interested in developing leadership skills.”

LHS, offered by Lone Star College, is a program of study that allows students to identify and develop personal leadership skills and abilities and learn how to initiate positive change in the community. The program is offered at no cost and the deadline to apply is Sept. 25. Students and parents can visit LoneStar.edu/Leadership-HighSchool to learn more and apply.

“Students are taught important leadership skills which they can use for the rest of their lives,” said Fitzsimons.

LHS is scheduled to begin in October with a virtual orientation followed by a series of engaging monthly sessions concluding with a Certificate Ceremony at the Lone Star Community Building April 17. These day-long sessions offer students the opportunity to interact with community leaders from various backgrounds and industries.

“We want them to understand the need for positive student leaders in the community,” said Fitzsimons. “The goal is to have students understand the role leaders have in the community and the importance of making personal community service contributions.”

The program also emphasizes peer-to-peer learning and how to work effectively in a team environment during a community service project.

