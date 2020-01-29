Lone Star College ranked #1 in minority students

Lone Star College is ranked first in Texas and fourth in the nation among community colleges for the number of minority students graduating in all disciplines combined according to Diverse Issues in Higher Education magazine.

“Lone Star College is focused on promoting academic success among all its students,” said Stephen C. Head, Ph.D., LSC chancellor. “These rankings are a testament to the tremendous work done by our faculty and staff.”

The rankings are based on degrees conferred in 2017-18, the most recent data available, and were published in the December issue of the magazine.

Among the notable 2017-2018 findings:

More than 1 million associate degrees were awarded.

44% of the associate degrees awarded (439,482 degrees) were conferred to minority students, up from 42% in 2016-17.

More than 50% of all associate degrees conferred by for-profit institutions were conferred to minority students.

In addition, LSC ranked fourth for the number of Hispanic students earning an associate degree, ninth for the number of Asian students earning a degree, and 12th nationwide for the number of African American students obtaining a degree.