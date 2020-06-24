Mayor Turner asks Houstonians to share coronavirus impact in survey

Mayor Sylvester Turner is asking Houstonians to take 10 minutes to complete a brief survey by Saturday, June 27.

Responses to this survey, which are anonymous, will provide the City of Houston with important information regarding the ways the coronavirus pandemic has impacted residents’ lives.

The survey can be accessed here. It is also available in Spanish, Vietnamese, Chinese, and Arabic. https://www. houstontx.gov/her-survey.html

The survey is conducted by the Mayor’s Health Equity Response (H.E.R.) Initiative and Task Force. The H.E.R. Initiative and Task Force, which was launched in April 2020 by Mayor Turner, is a vital component of the City of Houston’s COVID-19 Response and Recovery Effort, especially for vulnerable and at-risk populations.

The initiative is led by five Mayor’s Office Division Directors with implementation visioning and support from the H.E.R. Task Force comprised of more than 50 civic leaders. The mayoral appointees to the Task Force include medical specialists, public health professionals, communications creatives, data scientists, technology experts and faith leaders.

“I started the H.E.R. Task Force to push more resources into the Houston neighborhoods that are most at-risk for community spread of the COVID-19 disease,” said Mayor Turner. “The Task Force is committed to its mission and is working with the Mayor’s Office and the Houston Health Department to identify rapid responses the City can take to support its most vulnerable residents’ health and wellbeing. Please help this group of community leaders do their job by completing the survey.”

The H.E.R. Task Force is working to address health inequities and access by accelerating the data-driven, targeted and rapid response for residents in 22 priority Super Neighborhoods, which include Acres Home, Denver Harbor, Eastex-Jensen, Fifth Ward, Gulfton, Independence Heights, Kashmere Gardens, Sunnyside and Third Ward. Chief Response and Recovery Officer Marvin Odum leads the City’s coordinated response to the public health crisis and economic downturn exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic.