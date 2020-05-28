Mayor Turner announces services for beloved special advisor, Keith Wade

Funeral services have been scheduled for Keith Wade, special advisor to Mayor Sylvester Turner who died May 21, 2020 at the age of 65.

At the request of the family, only invited family and friends will be able to attend the funeral service in person. Mayor Turner will attend the service and present a proclamation to the Wade family. The public is invited to watch the service online.

Funeral Service Details:

10 a.m., Thursday, May 28

Streamed online on the Houston Television Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/HoustonTelevision/

In lieu of flowers, the family wishes for memorial contributions to be made to the Keith Wade Family Fund, c/o the Honorable Garnet Coleman and mailed to P. O. Box 88140, Houston, TX 77288.

Wade was a true guiding force in the Houston community for over four decades. He worked with contractors, labor unions, faith leaders and the Houston Police Department to champion for civil rights and civic engagement. He loved Houston and was committed to his work as a public servant and a dedicated political strategist.

Mayor Turner’s statement:

Keith and I go back 46 years, to our days on the campus of the University of Houston.

After I was speaker of the student government, he was president. Our journey in politics started on the UH campus.

Throughout his life, Keith championed the causes of labor, people who have been disenfranchised and he advocated for the rights of people to vote.

He was instrumental in so many campaigns in all levels of government. And that is true in my case as well. He was actively involved in my 2015 campaign and when I ran for re-election in 2019.

Keith served as a special advisor to both me and Mayor Annise Parker.

This is a sad day for a lot of people because Keith wasn’t just a consultant or a Special Advisor. He was a friend and a brother.