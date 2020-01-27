Mayor Turner: Company’s decision to withdraw concrete batch plant application a “great victory for residents”

In a win for residents, a concrete company will end its efforts to gain an environmental permit to build a concrete mixing plant in the Acres Home neighborhood.

Mayor Turner released the following statement:

“I am relieved to learn that Soto Ready Mix has withdrawn its application to build a concrete batch plant in Acres Home. This is a great victory for residents who did not want to live with unhealthy air emissions, specifically particulate matter, heavy trucks and noise in their neighborhood.

“During a news conference earlier this month, I, along with other elected officials, residents and community leaders urged the TCEQ to vote against issuing a standard permit for a concrete facility or for the company to withdraw its application for a new permit.

“The company chose to withdraw the application, but the action proves the TCEQ must have more tools to protect vulnerable neighborhoods and prevent companies from building concrete batch plants near homes and parks where our children play.

“Last legislative session, the city of Houston advocated for two reforms that would have been very helpful. I will direct my government relations team to continue working on protection for residents in communities without land use regulations.

“I thank the Houston Police Department, Houston Public Works, the Houston Health Department, Municipal Courts, along with Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, State Senator John Whitmire, State Rep. Jarvis Johnson and many others who helped to bring this situation to a desired outcome.”