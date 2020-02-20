Michelle Obama, others join #PromChallenge to inspire youth voting

Obama, who co-chairs When We All Vote, partnered up with the non-profit and MTV’s +1thevote campaign for the Prom Challenge, a program to “celebrate and recognize 20 high schools across the country integrating voter registration into their schools in the most creative and impactful ways.”

Students with ideas on how they can inspire their classmates to vote have until March 13 to submit their applications and authorization forms. The 20 winners will receive up to $5,000 for their school’s prom.

Other celebrities fashionably joined Obama’s efforts to encourage students to register to vote.

Kerry Washington

“Scandal” actress and star Kerry Washington posted her own prom throwback.