Missouri City voters report concerns about local elections not being listed on some FBC mail-in ballots

Some registered voters in Missouri City are expressing serious concerns that mail-in ballots they received from Fort Bend County do not include City elections and have incorrect precincts.

In an abundance of caution, all residents are advised to verify that they received the correct ballot by ensuring that the City general and special election and the precinct number on their voter registration card matches the one on the top right hand side of the mail-in ballot.

While the City does not facilitate elections, officials and staff urge individuals who did not receive a correct ballot to immediately contact the Fort Bend County Office of Elections Administration: 281.341.8670, to call the City Secretary’s office at 281.403.8686 or to submit an inquiry via the City’s website.

To ensure that the citizens’ right to vote is protected with integrity, the City is working with Fort Bend County to make certain that this electoral issue is researched and resolved in a timely manner.

For additional questions regarding mail-in ballots in Missouri City, residents should contact their respective county at: