More than 4,500 Harris County HS seniors to get free community college tuition

Through a unique partnership between PK-12 organizations, higher education institutions and Good Reason Houston, Harris County Promise is aiming to increase college credential and degree attainment for the region.

Now, more than 4,500 high school seniors will get the chance to earn a tuition-free, postsecondary education.

Harris County Promise provides students with last-dollar scholarships to cover the cost of tuition and fees at participating community colleges.

“We know in a fast-changing world, our students need more skills to remain competitive in today’s job market,” said Dr. DeeAnn Powell, superintendent of Pasadena Independent School District. “This program helps our students receive the degree or technical certification needed to succeed in the workforce and beyond.”

Regardless of GPA or income, the program is available to all Texas resident seniors from participating high schools.

Not only does it provide scholarships to cover the gap between the cost of tuition and fees, the scholars also receive assistance with books and a coach to help them navigate college life.

The program launched in January across three school districts: Aldine Senior, Eisenhower and Nimitz High School in Aldine ISD; Taylor High School in Alief ISD; and Dobie, Sam Rayburn and South Houston High Schools in Pasadena ISD.

The scholars from Aldine ISD will attend Lone Star College; Alief ISD scholars will attend Houston Community College; and scholars from Pasadena ISD will attend San Jacinto College.