Actor, stand-up comedian and game show host Cedric The Entertainer, actress Wendy Raquel Robinson (“The Steve Harvey Show”), television host and author Shaun Robinson and actress Uzo Aduba (“Orange Is The New Black”) join the list of stellar celebrities who’ll be empowering and inspiring Black high school students during their one-of-a-kind “2021 Black High School Graduation: Rites of Passage” celebration.

Cedric the Entertainer

The virtual graduation will take place on Friday, June 4, 2021 at 6pm central. The event will laud Black students’ excellence while celebrating Black pride, unity, and diversity.

Sponsored by the Los Angeles Urban League and the Black College Expo, the “2021 Black High School Graduation: Rites of Passage” will showcase academic achievers and obstacle overcomers who are “stars” of the Black community. Students nationwide will share their high school achievements and receive financial awards during this virtual ceremony.

Registered guests will even have a chance to interact with other guests from their city or high school on the state-of-the-art Hopin platform during the 30-minute pre-show program.

Wendy Raquel Robinson (in red), with Pooch Hall, Hosea Chanchez, Tia Mowry and Cobey Bell of “The Game” appear on the red carpet at the Network Premiere Event For BET’s “The Game” And “Let’s Stay Together” at Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel on January 5, 2012 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images)

Visit www.blackgrad.net to register for this event.

The highly anticipated once-in-a-lifetime, grassroots-oriented Black high school graduation will celebrate the 2021 graduates giving them the opportunity to enjoy an extraordinary celebration of their achievements during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The “2021 Black High School Graduation: Rites of Passage” will feature a unique virtual experience for all the high school graduates who register to participate – along with their families, friends and community. The 90-minute event recognizes the diversity of Black experience and richness of Black talent. The nationwide event will also celebrate and financially reward students for their accomplishments, aspirations and academic excellence.

Allies of the Black community are welcomed to take part in the celebration and enjoy a variety of performances and uplifting messages. Highlights of the virtual “2021 Black High School Graduation” will include musical performances by well-known celebrities and up-and-coming young talent, comedy, a bi-coastal DJ battle, scholarship presentations, student recognitions, and real talk about the world that Black 2021 graduates are about to enter.