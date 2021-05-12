Andrew Brown’s Jr. family viewed more footage of the bodycam footage that showed him being shot multiple times by North Carolina police officers.

The family was limited to only viewing 20 minutes of the nearly two-hour recording of before and after Brown’s shooting death. The Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office complied with a court order issued by North Carolina Superior Court Judge Jeff Foster.

The faces of the deputies were ordered blurred during the viewing “to prevent identification pending the completion of any internal or criminal investigation.”

Brown’s family and their attorneys viewed five deputy body camera and one dash video on Tuesday. Chance Lynch, one of the lawyers representing the family of Andrew Brown Jr., said he didn’t pose a threat to police.

At no point did we see Mr. Brown pose a threat to the law enforcement that was there. It was absolutely and unequivocally unjustified,” Lynch said.

Civil rights attorney Bakari Sellers, who is also representing the family, declared that Brown’s death was an “unjustified killing” at a press conference following the family viewing.

Sellers also called into question the impartiality of District Attorney Andrew Womble who has a “well-defined” relationship with the sheriff’s office. Sellers wanted Womble to recuse himself, otherwise “We do not believe we will have a fair set of eyes looking at this going forward.”

Sellers did note that because of Brown’s death, “Right now, the North Carolina State Legislature is examining changes to the body camera law as we speak, in a bipartisan effort. And that wouldn’t happen but for Andrew Brown.”

Khalil Ferebee, Brown’s son, was resolute that “What’s done in the dark will come to light. We will get justice.”

