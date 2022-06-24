Black leaders at NNPA convention break down import of Jan. 6 Hearings

Dr. Ben Chavis, longtime activist and current head of the National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA), the national organization of the Black Press with its 200-plus member papers, shared his reflections on the explosive January 6 Insurrection/Coup Hearings. So too did Rev. Mark Thompson. And if you don’t know Thompson by name, you almost certainly recognize his face, as he has been a frequent guest and contributor on MSNBC, CNN and several other cable news programs.

Thompson, who hosts the critically-acclaimed podcast “Make it Plain,” has been in the game for decades, preaching truth to power, organizing for political power and fighting for civil and human rights.

During this week’s NNPA Convention, in which the organization is celebrating the 195-year legacy of the Black Press, these brothers held nothing back in their analysis of the January 6 Hearings.