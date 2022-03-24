Brittney Griner finnaly gets access to the U.S.Consulate. However, she is still being detained in Russia with no release date in sight.

According to U.S. officials, who saw the WNBA star after she had been in Russia for a month without access to family, friends, U.S. lawyers or consular officials, Griner looks fine.

CNN is reporting that a staffer from the American embassy in Russia met with Griner earlier this week and described her as being “in good condition” despite being incarcerated for the past month.

CNN stated:

The embassy official was granted consular access to Griner on Tuesday, according to Price, the first official government access given to Griner since she had been detained by Russia since mid-February. “We were able to check on her condition, we will continue to work very closely with her legal team, with her broader network, to see to it that she is treated fairly,” Price told CNN’s Poppy Harlow.

This news is only the first update on Griner’s condition since news broke weeks ago that she was being detained in Russia for what Russian authorities report as drug possession.

As it has been widely reported, Griner, arguably the WNBA’s best player, was in the land of Putin to play for a Russian team during the WNBA’s offseason; something she has done for the past eight years.

-theRoot