Chrystul Kizer is facing life in prison for killing her trafficker

By
Defender News Service
-
KENOSHA, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 13: Chrystul Kizer is pictured during a hearing in the Kenosha County Courthouse on November 15, 2019. On the right is her lawyer, public defender Carl Johnson. She was 16 years old when she met Randal P. Volar III, 33, at a bus stop. He offered to give her a ride home, then got her number. The next time they met, according to Chrystul, he took her to dinner and shopping then made clear what he expected in return. For two years, Volar regularly engaged in sexual abuse of Chrystul, and without her knowing it, filmed their interactions. Little did she know, Volar was under investigation by local police for abusing and filming many more girls but they had not yet arrested him. One night, after resisting his advances, Chrystul shot Volar in the head. She lit his house on fire and fled in his car. After posting about the crime on Facebook Live, she was arrested and charged with his murder. Now, her case is at the center of a nationwide debate, taking place in the post Me Too era, about what it means to be a victim, which women are believed, and who should be held accountable. (Photo by Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Chrystul Kizer met Randy Volar, her abuser when she was 16-years-old. According to The Washington Post, Volar was 33. He sexually abused Chrystual on several occasions, paying to have sex with her. He filmed at least one of their encounters in addition to the others he shared with other young girls.

Solar had a history of sexually abusing children. Last year, February 2018, police arrested Volar on numerous charges, including child sexual assault.

Eventually, he was released without bail. Volar was free for three months even though police had evidence that he was abusing a dozen underage Black girls.

This past June, Chrystul, who was 17, went to his house and shot him twice in the head. Afterward, she lit his body on fire and then left the scene in his car.

Days later, Kizer confessed to the District Attorney Michael Graveley.

She was charged with arson and first-degree intentional homicide. It’s a charge that carries a mandatory life sentence in Wisconsin.

Gravely alleges that Kizer killed Volar because she wanted to steal his BMW. He suggests that the crime was premeditated.

Kizer, who is now 19, claims that she was defending herself. Speaking from jail, she said “I didn’t intentionally try to do this.” She explained that she told Volar she didn’t want to have sex that night, he pinned her to the floor.

Wisconsin is one of several states that gives sex-trafficking victims an “affirmative defense.” If they can prove they committed a crime because they were being trafficked, they will be acquitted of certain charges.

Kizer wanted to use that law in her case though it has never been done in regards to homicide or any other violent crime.

At a recent hearing, a judge was set to decide whether the defense could be used in this instance.

According to Refinery 29, the judge ruled that the affirmative defense was “limited” and didn’t apply to Kizer. Meaning, if found guilty, she could spend the rest of her life in prison.