Civil Rights leaders call for Trump’s removal under 25th Amendment

In light of the shocking violence at the U.S. Capitol instigated by President Trump, National Urban League President and CEO Marc H. Morial and National Action Network President Rev. Al Sharpton called upon Vice President Pence and Cabinet officers to invoke the 25th Amendment and remove the President from office immediately.

“For the first time in U.S. history, a violent mob is attempting to overthrow the democratically-elected federal government, with the encouragement of the man who lost the election,” Morial said. “The nation cannot endure another two weeks of his illegal and unhinged efforts to maintain power. If there is a shred of rationality or patriotism left in the Executive Branch, its officers must act in the best interest of the nation and exercise their constitutional duty to remove him.”

Rev. Sharpton added, “There could be no greater proof than the horrifying chaos we are witnessing that President Trump is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office. He has constructed an alternate reality of conspiracy theories and wishful thinking, and has deployed a lawless mob to enforce it for him.”

The two civil rights leaders further urged the formal censure of any member of Congress who has promoted fictitious narratives and baseless conspiracy theories about the election.

“It may well be that President Trump believes the fantasies he has woven about his electoral defeat, but his enablers in Congress surely know better, and they must face consequences for the disaster they have wrought,” Rev. Sharpton said.

“Their reckless and craven exploitation of the faith and credulity of Trump’s supporters has led our nation to the brink of collapse,” Morial said. “Patriotism requires that they reverse course, apologize and begin to make amends to the nation they have victimized.